The moto trend has been gaining traction (pun intended) this fall as more and more celebrities have been turning to the leather jackets in their closet to keep them warm from the dropping temps. In this last few months, Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted wearing motorcycle jackets (Lipa, specifically, has a real affinity for them). But Kim Kardashian just took the trend to a whole new level.

On Thursday night, Kardashian stepped out in Miami for dinner at Gekko before making rounds at some of the Art Basel parties including a stop at W’s cocktail event with Burberry held at a private residence. For the occasion, the reality star wore an extremely contrasting look, opting for a black bandeau on the top that provided very little coverage. On the bottom, meanwhile, she wore blue, white, and black racing pants from motorcycle gear brand Moose Racing. So while her top half was completely exposed to the elements, her bottom half would have likely been protected even in the event of a tumble off a motorcycle. Kardashian completed the ensemble with some black, pointed-toe boots, and a pair of black sunglasses.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian’s choice to not wear her usual go-to Balenciaga is not surprising as she is now distancing herself from the brand following controversy surrounding two of their recent campaigns. Earlier this week she finally spoke out about the situation, saying she was “outraged” and is “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand. According to TMZ, Balenciaga previously reached out to Kardashian about a new campaign, an offer she has reportedly since declined.

Normally, if Kardashian was looking for a moto-inspired look, she would have picked a Demna-designed piece as she has in the past. But now that she’s distancing herself, she apparently felt the only other option was to wear actual motorcycle gear. Bike not required.