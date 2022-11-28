Dua Lipa is on a motorcycle kick. Last month, the singer got in touch with her inner Motomami with a full leather getup. Now, she’s reaching for a motorcycle jacket yet again, this time to meet up with a rock legend.

On Sunday, Lipa shared photos with Mick Jagger in the studio, captioning the Instagram post, “Sweeeet weeeek.” For the meeting of the musical minds, Lipa wore a black and yellow leather jacket from Gucci’s collaboration with skateboard apparel brand, Palace. The singer then paired the jacket with some black croc Paris Texas knee-high boots and tights, but seemingly ditched pants (a style that it quickly gaining popularity among celebrities).

Instagram/@dualipa

It’s unclear exactly what Lipa and Jagger are cooking up, and if they are, in fact, working on anything together. Lipa has worked with rock legends in the past. Last year, she released “Cold Heart” with Elton John, which promptly rocketed up with charts, particularly in the UK. It could be that she’s looking to recreate that success, this time with Jagger.

Though Lipa is finally finished touring, she remains fairly busy. Last week the singer supported John at his show at Dodgers Stadium. Lipa wore Balenciaga to the event, before changing into an Elton John concert t-shirt to take in the show with Donatella Versace and Stella Maxwell.

Over the weekend, Lipa headed to Albania, where she was granted citizenship. Her parents are Kosovo Albanian and Lipa has been very outspoken about her support for the country. On Monday she will cap off her trip to the country with a concert in Tirana in honor of Albania’s Independence Day.