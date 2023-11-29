Over the past weeks, Jennie Kim has proved that she’s just as comfortable in an edgy “Naked” dress as she is walking the corridors of Buckingham Palace in her best regal fashion. Naturally, on Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to share some insight into just how she’s transitioning her signature style right on time for the Holidays.

In the first of two posts, which she captioned “I went to London,” Jennie shared a series of stylish snaps from her time in the British capital. The lead image sees the singer dressed in a cozy leather jacket, trimmed with brown fur details and oval buttons, that she layered with a rib knit turtleneck. She styled the off-duty look with an oversized version of Lemaire’s crescent-shaped Croissant bag, which seemed to be a common go-to throughout her time in the UK. Celebrities (like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber) have been gravitating towards statement outerwear to spruce up a more simple cold weather look, and Jennie’s two-toned piece did exactly that.

Also during her travels, the 27-year-old posed in a matching denim look from Jacquemus while backdropped against a larger-than-life Christmas tree. The two piece set featured a baggy, oversized fit and exposed stitch detailing which she styled with black and white dotted mules and a crossbody satchel.

@jennierubyjane

@jennierubyjane

While traditional Holiday fashion might be packed with reds and greens (and the occasional argyle), Jennie’s version is full of muted, cozy staples—very much like the Jacquemus pieces, which she later accessorized with a sherpa alpine hat and sleek sunglasses for an added edge.

Jennie then shared even more of what she got up to in London (everything from book shopping to sipping Sancerre) as well as another one of her Holiday ensembles. The K-pop star posed in a cropped, all-black moto jacket that she paired with low-rise, cargo-style denim from Jacquemus. She kept the same Lemaire piece and went back to her dotted flats to complete the look. Though she might not be dripping in the usual sequins or sparkles, Jennie pulled off Holiday style with ease.

@jennierubyjane