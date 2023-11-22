Fashion minds love to dub a certain shade “the color of the season,” but when two of the biggest fashion girls co-sign something almost simultaneously, it causes us to pay attention. Just as Hailey Bieber stepped out in a look full of Bordeaux reds earlier this week, Dua Lipa gave us even more insight into how she’s making the deep shade part of her signature look.

On Wednesday, Dua shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram from her current trip to Tokyo. In one, the singer is seen traipsing across a busy crosswalk wearing a pair of white underwear, sheer tights, and knee-high boots. And as celebrities donning the pantsless look has become as common as them actually wearing pants, let’s discuss Dua’s pair of accessories.

Her look had a very sultry librarian feel, thanks to the oversized blazer and half-open button down she layered on top of her undergarments. But Dua’s choice of a matching crossbody bag, complete with chunky gold hardware, and a patent leather tie signaled that she’s rather intent on making this specific shade part of her new “era.”

@Dualipa

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In another ensemble worn during her trip, the 28-year-old showed off a leggy, one-shoulder black dress that she styled with the same leather boots and a statement coat. Instead of wearing her bag crossbody, this time, she carried it in her hand for a more casual feel and rounded out the look with a pair of heart-shaped earrings. Earlier this month, Dua kicked off her red escapades with a matching bag and boot moment as well as a pair of statement croc pants. She even adapted the shade for the red carpet when she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood look to the Variety Power of Women event.

What all of Dua’s looks seem to have in common (yes, in addition to the common color story) is a shared sense of effortless cool that seems to have started after her recently unveiled dye job. And while usually more muted colors seem to dominate fall and winter, Dua has been successfully making the case for a rich grape hue to follow us as the seasons transition. Bieber is even switching up her preferred shade of red, moving from a very neon, “strawberry” look to a more muted, wine-inspired shade. And as the fashion girls do, the masses follow.