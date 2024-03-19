Like another mega-famous musician in Dua Lipa, Blackpink’s Jennie Kim knows how to travel in style. But unlike Dua, whose vacation fashion is chock full of sheer party dresses, Jennie’s version goes all in on roomy, casual pieces and functional basics. Case in point? The K-pop sensation’s recent Paris Fashion Week trip.

Jennie was in town for Chanel’s fall 2024 show, but spent most of her downtime in baggy denim rather than the French brand’s signature tweed. For a trip to the Eiffel Tower, the star slipped into low-rise trousers that she styled with a scarf-turned-belt. A delicate touch to an otherwise utilitarian look. From there, Jennie added on a cropped white t-shirt from Alaïa that she paired with an oversized leather bomber. Accessories were kept simple, and very practical for a day of sightseeing, in the form of a black baseball hat and a blue Chanel tote bag.

When she’s not on stage in some sort of glitzy bodysuit or situated on the front row, it’s evident Jennie prefers to keep her day-to-day style uncomplicated. Which, given the amount of public appearances in her schedule, makes perfect sense. Why complicate your wardrobe when you don’t have to?

@jennierubyjane

In another Instagram post, Jennie offered some more insight into her Parisian style. This time, she swapped her puffy coat for a more lady-like cropped jacket and switched out her denim bag for a leather crossbody. Footwear was kept practical, too, with a pair of black platform clogs. The singer also showed off a black Ralph Lauren sweater that she layered with a white button down and a brown headband. A touch more formal, but still perfect for a laidback Parisian afternoon.

Jennie’s trip, of course, culminated in a stylish outing at the Chanel show during the final day of Paris Fashion Week. There, the singer switched out of her denim in favor of a flouncy princess dress that she accented with layers of gold jewels and over-the-knee boots. Of course, there’s occasions that Jennie would prefer to prioritize comfort, like a visit to a Parisian landmark, and times when she isn’t afraid to experiment with her personal style, like a front row outing at Chanel. Stars, they’re just like us.

@jennierubyjane