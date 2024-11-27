Jennie Kim’s version of holiday dressing is a study in extremes. She paired the mini-est of minidressed with the highest of high socks. While the socks had a sheer quality, the dress had a festive sparkle. She finished everything off with Zendaya’s go-to high heels.

Jennie slipped into a flared knit mini from the Korean brand Bibiy. It featured long sleeves, a cutesy Peter Pan collar, and a high hemline all in a white, tinsel-esque fabric. Considering the ultra-short silhouette of Jennie’s dress, it was fitting that she would opt for balance with an elongated statement down below.

She added a pair ofdded semi-sheer stockings that went all the up to her thighs. She wore a pair of classic black pumps that were easily identifiable by their scarlet red sole underneath: Christian Louboutin’s “Kate Max” heels. Yes, a riff on the Zendaya-approved “So Kate” shoes.

@jennierubyjane

Holiday dressing usually brings to mind bright scarlet reds and emerald greens—not for Jennie, though. Aside from the Louboutin red at the bottoms of her heels, the singer has instead leaned into this light blue, jet black pairing for both formal and casual occasions alike.

Prior to her night out in Seoul, Jennie showed off how she’s approaching winter fashion in her off-time. The singer styled some ultra-baggy jeans with a classic black puffer coat, simple sneakers, and a stark white beanie hat—Chanel, of course.

@jennierubyjane

@jennierubyjane

Between her two winter outfits, Jennie proved that there’s something for everyone this holiday season. And that, sometimes, going against the grain with something like sparkly light blue—instead of traditional reds and greens—is perhaps the most festive thing one can do.