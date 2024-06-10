Today, everyone from Dua Lipa to Adele Exarchopoulos voyaged to Capri, Italy in honor of Simon Porte Jacquemus’s fall “La Casa” show marking the brand’s 15th anniversary. Despite all the pomp and circumstance, all eyes were on Blackpink star Jennie Kim as she made her runway debut like a seasoned professional. The singer closed the spectacle in style, taking to the oceanfront setting with a supermodel strut that looked years in the making.

Jennie hit the runway in a black backless gown. The piece featured a halter neckline and a drop waist detail that flowed into a flared, below-the-knee skirt. Jennie’s look was styled with a bright blue clutch, a slicked-back hairdo, and two-tone mules designed with an avant-garde heel. Jennie was joined by top models like Anok Yai—who opened the show in a gown that referenced Brigitte Bardot in Le Mépris—Imaan Hammam, and Maria Carla Boscono. Following her runway walk, Jennie joined Jacquemus during the show’s finale. She embraced the designer atop the venue’s picturesque steps.

Jacquemus has been hinting at Jennie’s involvement in his latest show over the past few days. Just yesterday, he shared images of the Blackpink star lounging in a red towel near the show’s seafront setting.

Although this is Jennie’s first time strutting her stuff on the runway, she’s well-versed in the world of Jacquemus. She starred in the brand’s holiday “Guirlande” campaign in December and even stepped out to their Honolulu, Hawaii show in 2022. She’s also incorporated lots of Jacquemus into her day-to-day wardrobe and was spotted out and about in Capri over the weekend while wearing one of the label’s bridal white mini dress.

It’s no secret that Jennie has mainly kept her band allegiances to the house of Chanel throughout her years in the spotlight. However, with news that the designer Virgine Viard is departing the French brand, now might be the perfect time to rename Jennie as the “Human Jacquemus.”