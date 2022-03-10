Blackpink’s Jennie Made a Splash at the Beachside Jacquemus Show

Just when you thought fashion month had at long last come to a close, Simon Porte Jacquemus brought the runway to Honolulu, Hawaii for a beachside presentation titled “Le Splash.” To Blackpink fans’ delight, he also brought a guest of honor: The 26-year-old K-Pop star Jennie, who took a seat between SZA and Daniel Caesar in the front row. She wore a checkered crop top paired with a high-waisted skirt that had the casual air of a sarong, and completed the all-pink look with matching accessories: Jacquemus’s latest “It” bag, the circular Le Sac, and high-heeled mules. (Yes, she kept the latter on even while on the sand.)

The appearance comes as something of a surprise: While Jennie is no stranger to fashion, the so-called “Human Chanel” has so far kept her focus on, well, Chanel. The house named her the face of its Coco Neige collection last September, and since then, she’s starred in a number of campaigns and become a front-row regular. In fact, she was front row at Chanel’s fall 2022 showing during Paris Fashion Week just a day before making the long trek to Honolulu. Fittingly, she preceded the all-pink Jacquemus look she wore on Wednesday with a Chanel one that was all black.

Jacquemus has yet to share a full look at his “Le Splash” collection, having scheduled it for 6 p.m. in Paris on Thursday. But as far as Blackpink fans are concerned, the many photos of Jennie taking it in will suffice.