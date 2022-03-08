Mini skirts and crop tops are not reserved for Miu Miu. Blackpink group member Jennie reminded us of that as she attended the Chanel fall 2022 ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday morning, showing some skin in the process.

The singer and rapper, affectionately dubbed “Human Chanel” by fans, showed up to the brand’s presentation in an all-black ensemble, but despite the simple color palette, her look was in no way boring. Jennie wore a tweed, strapless crop top with a velvet mini skirt, pairing it with a matching puffer jacket on top. She then accessorized with layers of gold necklaces, a little Chanel box bag, and a pair of black platforms layered over white lace socks adorned with a bow. Jennie finished off the look with her hair in an adorable braided crown.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennie herself was very pleased with the outfit, sharing shots of it on Instagram with the caption, “Obsessed with this look.” As an ambassador of the brand, and the face of the recent Coco Neige collection, Jennie rarely misses one of Virginie Viard’s collections, and she took to her Instagram to share her love for this season’s looks. “Just because I want the world to see how beautiful this collection was,” Jennie wrote on a video of the models walking the runway one last time. Most likely, it won’t be long until we see Jennie in one of the pieces herself.