Back-to-school season has already come and gone, but Jennie Kim’s bookish style is still going strong. The Blackpink star got in on the recent surge of scholarly fashion with two preppy looks that would be appropriate for a shift at Katie Holmes’s fashion library.

Jennie shared snaps from her trip to Paris Fashion Week where. Despite going cheerleader blonde momentarily to sit front row at Chanel, she spent the rest of her time mixing schoolgirl and French girl stylings. The singer wore a cropped white tee and teensy black bottoms that she accessorized with a red and navy tie. Jennie let it hang loosely over her top, which helped emphasize its style attributes rather than is intended purpose of cinching a dress shirt. She complimented the red striped of her tie with a pair of bright cherry loafers and finished everything off with an oversized bomber jacket.

Jennie’s next bookish look keyed in on another trending silhouette: the mini bubble skirt. She paired the checked piece, complete with a waistband that imitated the look of boxer briefs, next to a navy collared top and a cashmere sweater. Jennie flexed her fashion muscles even more by carrying a vintage Chanel bag over her shoulder.

It’s not surprising that Jennie has gone all in on preppy style with her latest outfits—especially considering that 2024 kicked off with the “Office Siren” trend. The look, a sexed-up version of ’90s c-suite wear, was worn by everyone from Bella Hadid to Taylor Russell. Done-up and elevated office separates have also become a hit on the runways of top labels like Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, and Celine this season.

And while the Office Siren trend is typically more sultry (take Emily Ratajkowski going topless under a suit jacket, for instance) than schoolgirl fashion, Jennie is still approaching the latter on her own terms. There’s a holy grail Chanel bag only a long-time ambassador of the house could get her hands on, a checked bubble skirt, and a cozy knit sweater that Katie Holmes has surely placed an order for.