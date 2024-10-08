There’s a certain nonchalance to Katie Holmes’s off-duty style. In the case of her latest look, that meant pairing tousled, dripping-wet hair with two of fashion’s chicest (and geekiest) trends.

Holmes, on her way to a matinee performance of Our Town, showed off her transitional style while out in Manhattan. She paired a luxe cashmere sweater from Falconeri with a knee-length Miu Miu skirt. The Italian brand’s pleated bottoms have been a hit amongst the celeb crowd recently—everyone from Gigi Hadid to Nicole Kidman, who just wore a similar version to Holmes while in Paris, have tried out the style. But Holmes’s version was a bit more “librarian chic” less “office siren,” due to its lengthened silhouette and black buckle detailing. Holmes mixed in another scholarly piece with her footwear choice. She wore a pair of metallic Mary Jane flats from her go-to shoe brand, Yuni Buffa.

Holmes certainly keeps her eye on trends but always executes them in a unique way. Even when she’s rocking something like these librarian-core separates, she’ll wear them with something rather unexpected—like a head of completely wet hair. However, it seems that her brunette locks dried entirely by the time she finished her commute to Broadway.

Splash by Shutterstock

Holmes, who stars alongside Zoey Deutch and Jim Parsons in Our Time, has been in full rehearsal mode over these past few weeks ahead of the play’s Broadway debut. Last week, the actress put her spin on another viral styling trick: pale butter yellow. She wore a matching coat and turtleneck top from Banana Republic with flared blue jeans. Just a few days prior, she kept a bit of Brat summer alive by styling a neon satin skirt with a ribbed sweater, Mary Janes, and the same white bag she wore on Sunday.

Our Town will feature on Broadway until the start of 2025—so, expect Holmes to continue to polish her theater style in the coming weeks.