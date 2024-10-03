Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose is the latest Miu Miu girl. She made her runway debut by opening the label’s spring 2025 runway show. For a celebratory dinner later that night, Kidman herself decided she’d be a Miu Miu girl too, at least for a night, in a school girl-inspired outfit.

Nicole paired a black and white checked skirt with a preppy knit sweater. Sunday also slipped into a schoolgirl skirt for the event, but with a micro-mini hemline that practically screamed “Gen-Z.” The scion finished her look with a cropped knit polo, combat boots, and exposed gray socks.

Nicole, who attended the Balenciaga show on Monday, wasn’t in the crowd during her daughter’s first jaunt on the Paris catwalks—though it’s likely she snuck her way backstage or watched via livestream. Sunday’s father Keith Urban was not in the audience either. But, the teenager wasn’t the only unexpected face included in the Miu Miu lineup. Willem Dafoe, Hillary Swank, Minnie, Alexa Chung, and Little Simz all tested out their runway walks during the presentation.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’ve been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through it was really exciting,” Sunday said backstage following her appearance on the runway. “I was really stressed,” she added.

Sunday has slowly introduced herself to the fashion world over the past few months prior to her runway debut this week. She and her sister Faith Margaret, 13, joined Nicole on the red carpet at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April. Sunday showed off her fashion chops a couple of months later at the Paris Olympics. She attended an Omega event with Nicole in matching office siren looks.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

In an interview earlier this summer, Nicole discussed Sunday’s introduction to the fashion world at Balenciaga’s June 2024 show. “She’s about to turn 16,” the actress said at the time. “That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time.”

Nicole continued, “That was her foray into it, and that was it. I'm like, ‘No, no more.’ It’s a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her.”