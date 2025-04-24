One scroll through everyone’s Coachella pictures, and you’ll find no shortage of micro shorts at this year’s festival. But perhaps no one took a stronger liking to the tiny silhouette than Jennie, who spent her time in the desert, both on and off the stage, wearing her version of the festival trend.

Onstage, Jennie was donning vintage designer. Backstage, however, she kept things more current and casual for weekend two. In behind-the-scenes photos she shared on Instagram today, she went all in on teeny tiny shorts. Her first iteration of the trend matched an off-the-shoulder top to a pair of coordinating short shorts. Jennie then traded her knit pair for edgy leather bottoms dripping in fringe. She styled that pair with a structured black coat, a white cropped tee, and knee-high boots.

Micro shorts were a popular choice at Coachella this year, both among the festival’s thousands of guests and its many stylish performers. Jennie championed the silhouette on multiple occasions during her Coachella sets. For her concert on the first weekend, she wore a red hot look, micro shorts included, from Georges Hobeika’s fall 2026 collection. She layered the look with a Kim Shui leather trench coat and added thigh-high boots and a stacked belt for good measure. Jennie even dipped into the Paris archives for a pair of vintage shorts during her second performance. She slipped on red vinyl shorts from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1992 “Cow Boys” collection that were originally worn by model Eva Herzigova.

Short shorts were also a go-to for Jennie’s Blackpink bandmate Lisa, who wore a sequinned Bode pair with a chic leather coat, and Tyla, who championed the look by way of unbuttoned denim shorts that were doused in fringe and sparkle. The silhouette was also a favorite of Victoria Monet, Megan Thee Stallion, and Charli XCX this year. Festival goers have largely shunned flower crowns, but clearly, micro shorts are going absolutely nowhere.