Tyla’s Bra and Micro Shorts Are Just Fly, Not Britney-Inspired

Despite what the Internet thinks, Tyla’s Coachella style is all her doing. The singer hit the festival’s stage on Friday in an outfit that quickly drew comparisons online to Britney Spears’s iconic 2001 MTV Video Music Awards look. The connection was picked up by multiple outlets shortly after, but the singer remained steadfast that the look was 100% Tyla.

The theory took off from a now-deleted X post which claimed Tyla’s outfit, a green and floral bra top and unzipped denim shorts with fringe, was “inspired by the icon Britney Spears.” The singer denied the assertion following her performance, writing, “Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo.”

Things got spicy when a user replied, “I personally think she is a copycat and too full of herself.” Tyla expertly clapped back with, “Personally I think you should stfu.” She may not be dressing like Spears, but she certainly knows how to clap back like classic Rihanna.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are definitely similarities between Tyla’s Coachella number and Spears’s infamous VMAs look. Like Tyla, Spears wore an emerald green bra top during her performance, though her’s was blinged-out with layers of crystals and featured a criss-cross silhouette. Tyla also had some layering going on, though. She added a silver chain over her green bra.

Spears wore teensy denim cut-offs that were dripping in sequins while Tyla opted for less flash and more fringe. Their footwear was also decidedly different. Spears went with bejeweled heels that matched her look, while Tyla provided some pattern with zebra print booties.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, it isn’t too far-fetched to think that Tyla would have paid homage to Spears with this look, given the similarities between their outfits. And, Tyla has referenced iconic pieces of 2000s fashion for major events in the past, like when she wore a version of Aaliyah’s Roberto Cavalli tiger dress to the MTV Europe Music Awards last year.

But Y2K styles, like teensy bra tops and teensier shorts, animal print skirts, and lace dresses, are a staple of Tyla’s day-to-day style. So, it’s more likely she’s just continually inspired by the 2000s, and not directly influenced by one of the decade’s icons in particular. Spears’s VMAs outfit is one of the more recognizable pop culture moments from the decade, after all.