For Jennie, it’s not just a ’90s summer—it’s a ’90s Betsey Johnson summer. On Thursday, the 30-year-old star made a surprise appearance at Tame Impala’s Boston show, where she joined the band to perform their hit “Dracula (Remix)” in a full lingerie look inspired by Johnson’s spring 1999 runway.

The sheer two-piece ensemble comprised a pink satin bra with a floor-grazing mesh train. While the top of the look made a risk-taking statement, the bottom half—see-through lace capris—perhaps did so even more. For her performance, Jennie paired the netted pedal pushers with black underwear, deviating from the model’s original white under layer on the runway.

Styled by Sam Woolf, the gauzy stage outfit was not an archival pull, but actually a precise recreation. In the ’90s, Johnson often gifted her runway looks to models rather than preserving them, and this particular design was no longer in her posession. So, designer Candice Cuoco, in collaboration with Johnson herself, looked to runway photography and the brand’s design library to craft a replica for Jennie. The final look exuded boudoir glamour and harkened back to an iconic era in Betsey Johnson’s history.

Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

Throughout the ’90s and early aughts, the American designer’s kitschy, candy-colored sartorial vision gripped a subset of pop culture—with her pieces being worn by the likes of Gwen Stefani and Destiny’s Child. Reliably closing her shows with cartwheels and sporting highlighter-yellow hair extensions, Johnson is beloved for her punky twist on hyper-femme codes. Decades later, the brand is a coveted It girl vintage find, with archival pieces procured by Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae in recent years.

True to the label’s energetic reputation, the spring 1999 all-pink runway was full of frothy tutus, black veils, and sultry lingerie designs with maximalist details woven in. The custom look Jennie wore—in all its floor-grazing theatricality and negligee nostalgia—was undeniably ’90s, which made it perfect for 2026.