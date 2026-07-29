Farewell, strawberry-derived dressing and glazed-donut glam. Hailey Bieber has declared that ’90s summer is here. The beauty mogul, who has a knack for kicking off sweet-treat-inspired trends like “Lemon Girl Summer,” is shifting gears to something a little more nostalgic—and she has a zigzag headband to prove it.

In a carousel posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Bieber shared a series of serene snapshots from her summer thus far. Between images of beach sunsets and kitten-heeled outfits, the 29-year-old was pictured in the archetypal ’90s squiggle-comb accessory not once, but thrice. In other words, consider the trend all-the-way Bieber approved.

For the return of the decades-old item, we have Miu Miu to thank. The Italian brand embraced the swirling hair adornment as a preeminent motif on its fall 2026 runway. Shortly thereafter, the piece was reintroduced on street style outings by two long-reigning icons: Chloë Sevigny and Gillian Anderson. Bieber herself also sported the headband earlier this summer. Before her husband’s performance at the FIFA World Cup final, she shared a selfie wearing the retro add-on—prompting comparisons to a noughties David Beckham. Most recently, Bieber starred in Miu Miu’s fall 2026 campaign wearing, you guessed it, the zigzag headband.

Accessories aside, Bieber’s overall vibe this season has felt decidedly turn-of-the-century. Her recent Gap collaboration was based on reimagining ’90s releases, with a low-rise addition that paid homage to her 1996 birth year. Her fresh shoulder-length bob has been credited for evoking a modern Rachel Green. And when it comes to spearheading ’90s trends—including contentious capri pants—Bieber is cited as an eternal reference. While last summer saw the Rhode founder embracing bold lemon hues and peachy blushes, 2026 finds her taking on a more minimal mood. Save the cookie-butter hair for next season.