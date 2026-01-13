Jennie Is Red-Hot in a Hauntingly Structured Couture Dress

Some silhouettes are identifiable just by looking at them. Take look 38 from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2025 collection, for example. The hauntingly taught shape was one of the standout looks of the recent couture shows and is turning into a red carpet phenomenon of late. Look no further than Jennie, who just wore a red-hot version of the silhouette to the 40th Golden Disc Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. She’s the third star to do so over the span of four months.

The K-pop star, styled by Sam Woolf, slipped into a custom version of the runway dress. Reimagined in a vibrant red hue, the dress features a severe corset bodice layered into the dress’s gauzy fabric. Below the corset, the skirt moves away from the body and is connected to draped sleeves on both sides. Jennie completed her look with a dazzling diamond and ruby necklace by Antoine, and “Martoubi” pumps from the Maison Margiela and Christian Louboutin collaboration.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Designed by Margiela’s new creative director Glenn Martens, this particular dress was shown during the Belgian’s debut artisanal show for the brand at Paris Fashion Week last July. In a callback to house founder Martin Margiela’s days at the brand, masks were implemented heavily throughout the collection.

So far, the only celebrity brave enough to wear the runway iteration (mask included) has been Kim Kardashian. She slipped into the dress for the 2025 Academy Museum Gala, making sure to include its face-obscuring wrap and a diamond and emerald collar that snaked up her neck.

Less than two weeks later, it was Anya Taylor-Joy’s turn. The actor wore an angelic white version at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Taylor-Joy’s was slightly different from Kardashian’s, and was worn very much in the way Jennie wore her stunning red iteration this weekend.

Now, with awards season in full swing, don’t be shocked to see the dress surface resurface on a star at a major ceremony.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images