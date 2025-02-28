Travel days demand comfort. For most, that warrants a very baggy sweater and perhaps a shoe that’s easy to slip on and off while navigating airport security. For Jennie, seen departing the Incheon International Airport in South Korea today, comfort comes in the form of sheer fabric and knee-high leather boots.

Jennie based her airport ‘fit around a see-through mermaid skirt that featured a jagged hemline. Underneath, the singer wore a teensy pair of hot pants which were mostly covered up by the utlitarian pieces she layered on top. She paired a checked flannel button down with a workwear-style jacket in brown suede.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

The top half of Jennie’s look—a baggy jacket and an even baggier shirt—were somewhat standard by travel standards. They’re chic and simple, but also able to be thrown on and off as one pleases while a travel day progresses. But it was not only her diaphanous skirt that was rather unconventional. The Ruby singer opted for heeled boots that tied at the front and went up to her knees. Certainly not a security-appropriate choice, but one that paired quite nicely with her unexpected skirt.

Of course, Jennie is no stranger to the sheer dressing trend. At Paris Fashion Week last month, she wore an archival mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the brand’s couture show. She showed up to the Chanel presentation the previous morning in a feathered cape with a sheer effect throughout. But, like most celebrities, Jennie saves her experiments with mesh fabrics for premieres, red carpets, and the occasional front row.

Jennie is likely headed back to Europe for the fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week season which kicks off on Monday. As for what the singer might wear if she does attend the shows? Perhaps her sheer skirt and statement shoes are a small hint.