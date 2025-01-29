Jennie Matched Her Beaded Manicure To Her Archival Couture Gown

Tonight in Paris, archival fashion was the de facto dress code for guests seated in the front row for the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show by guest designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. But not just any ‘old archival fashion—stars in particular wore pieces from a few of the brand’s most famous runway collections. Among them was Jennie who showed up to the couture presentation in a party-worthy sheer dress all the way from the spring 2008 season.

After taking in yesterday’s Chanel show in black dress pants worn with a sheer cape, Jennie opted to drape herself entirely in see-through fabric tonight. Her dress featured a plunging neckline accented by two criss-cross straps. This detail appeared to be an add-on to the runway version that debuted in the late aughts.

The piece’s glossy sheen was exaggerated by delicate beading throughout. Jennie echoed the element with her nails. Each fingertip was dripping with a strand of translucent stones. Otherwise, Jennie let her dress be the star and opted for a dewy makeup look and tousled curls to round everything out.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Catwalking/Getty Images

Once inside the show space, Jennie took her rightful place on the front row next to Hunter Schafer—who similarly channeled a bit of mermaid-core in a Boho lace look worn with BDSM heels—and Rachel Sennott. Like Jennie, Sennott also had some fun dipping into the JPG archives for the evening.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Sennott (who is proving to be something of a vintage head in her own right) dug up a gilded halter top from the French designer’s spring 1997 couture collection. She paired the noughties piece with opera gloves and sheer tights. Of course, vintage fashion is having a moment during this couture season in particular, but there’s something special about wearing a designer’s own work to their brand’s show.

Usually, stars at couture week will either pull from a designer’s most recent collection or wear something custom to sit on the front row. But considering that JPG now enlists “guest designers” (this season, de Saint Sernin had the honor), it’s fitting that the stars attending his shows would opt to wear his best hits from years past.