Jennie Looks Like a Fallen Couture Angel at Chanel

When Jennie showed up to the Chanel show in October wearing knit hot pants and long, blonde hair, it was hard to imagine how she’d find a way to top that wow factor. Today, the star continued her tradition of bold fashion choices on the Chanel front row during the brand’s spring 2025 couture show by wearing a heavenly shirt-optional look.

Jennie disregarded a top for the occasion and instead opted for a see-through peek-a-boo bra topped with a dramatic cape. The floor-length piece featured ruffled detailing along the shoulders and a black ribbon closure. A pair of low-rise black trousers, worn with a silver belly chain, added a youthful touch. The light blue color of her cape and bra? Perhaps a nod to the cover art of her upcoming single, “Love Hangover” out later this week.

Instead of platinum blonde like last season, Jennie rocked her signature dark hair in a tousled updo and slipped on some black boots to complete the look.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Once inside the Grand Palais, Jennie took her seat in the front next to Kylie Jenner. Like Jennie, she also opted for a midriff-baring outfit, though her’s was more focused on playing around with the brand’s signature tweed fabric. The Khy founder wore a cropped suit coat, a matching pleated skirt, and a pair of quilted handbags.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The occasion was Jenner’s first time at a Chanel show and the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family attended one of the brand’s presentations in just under a decade. And while Jennie is no stranger to the Chanel front row, today’s catwalk also marked her first time at one of the brand’s couture presentations, which she recounted on her Instagram.

Jennie’s fans refer to her as the “Human Chanel” but today she looked heaven-sent.