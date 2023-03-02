These memes, they’re trying to kill us. Anything Jennifer Coolidge does is destined to find an adoring audience, but even we couldn’t fully anticipate the full reaction to her first W cover released yesterday.

Every year for our Directors Issue, W asks some of the world’s top film directors to moonlight for a day as fashion magazine photographers. It’s produced some memorable shoots, but Everything Everywhere All At Once director team Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert teaming up with The White Lotus star for a fashion spread inspired by Japan’s tokusatsu films really seemed to please Twitter. Drawing comparisons to everything from Sailor Moon and the Power Rangers to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica era, the shoot set off users’ imaginations. “I've decided to make the Jennifer Coolidge tokusatsu shoot directed by The Daniels my entire personality,” wrote one. Here, a selection of our some of our favorite reactions.