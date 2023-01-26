Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to embrace the Bermuda shorts suit in the past few weeks, meaning at this rate, the more casual take on workwear will likely reach its peak just as the weather warms past full pantsuit season. The actress stepped out for a meeting in Beverly Hills on Wednesday looking even cooler and more laidback than usual.

Lawrence was spotted wearing a pair of wool gabardine pleated shorts from The Row, which she paired with a simple scoop neck top and a navy blazer. The actress accessorized the look with oval Dior shades, a nylon Prada bag, and a pair of ivory leather The Row flats.

BACKGRID

There was a time when Bermuda shorts were all the rage, but over the past decade or so, short trends have veered toward more butt cheek-skimming styles. Now, it seems that hems are once again getting longer, and the look already has a whole lot of A-list approval. Aside from Lawrence, Viola Davis also recently wore a Bermuda shorts suit when she attended the AFI Awards luncheon earlier this month. Davis opted for a pale blue set from Lafayette 148’s resort 2023 collection, adding a pop of color to the trend.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

And as we know, great minds think alike, so it wasn’t too surprising when, just days after the luncheon, Michelle Yeoh attended the BAFTA tea party in a pastel suit of her own. Also featuring Bermuda shorts, her pale pink take on the look was spiced up with a pair of silver, pointed-toe Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, three is a trend, so we can no longer ignore what is the obvious resurgence of Bermuda shorts. In fact, the Hadid sisters cosigned the look awhile ago with a denim take on the style, but now, it’s clear the shorts are making their way into workwear as well.