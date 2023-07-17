Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary in a Romantic Maxi Dress

It was a weekend full of celebration for Jennifer Lopez who commemorated her one year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old singer and her husband hit some of their favorite L.A. hotspots to mark the occasion—a romantic dinner at celeb favorite Giorgio Baldi and a blended-family outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Let’s start with Lopez’s day look. She went with a mix of red and white for the afternoon lunch, which was attended by the couple as well as Lopez's twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's son, Samuel.

The singer wore a maxi dress from Nibi The Label that featured floral motifs hand printed by artisans in India. The v-neck silhouette moved into a slightly cinched waist and then a flowing skirt portion—the ideal breezy summer silhouette.

Vasquez/LAGOSSIPTV/BACKGRID

Lopez continued the red and white theme with her selection of accessories as well. She paired the dress with a vintage Chanel crossbody box bag. The mini accessory had a white exterior and was accented by a bold “C” logo at the front and a thin chain strap. And as per usual with the singer, she went with one of her favorite footwear choices: a pair of towering Gucci platform heels.

Chalk it up to the summer weather or the anniversary occasion, but Lopez wore plenty of white throughout the weekend. Later in the evening, she looked wedding-ready in a leggy Valentino number.

The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID

Lopez’s mini dress featured semi-sheer detailing at the bodice as well as crystal embroidery throughout the piece. She finished things off with another pair of chunky heels, this time in silver, and some pretty serious jewels in the form of a Cartier ring, diamond bracelet, and drop earrings.

Bennifer finally tied the knot on July 15th, 2022 during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pair, of course, first met nearly two decades prior and have weathered some pretty serious stuff—breakups, separations, and other relationships—but seem happier than ever.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “And it turns out love is patient.Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."