As Hollywood stars were busy lacing up and strapping into their outrageous looks for Halloweekend, Jennifer Lopez decided to enjoy spooky season her own way on Saturday night. Instead of going for gore or camp in a full costume, the singer and actress completely ignored the holiday as she donned her glam going-out best for an evening with Ben Affleck.

The couple stepped out to actor Pia Miller’s 40th birthday bash in Los Angeles wearing what at first appeared at first to be coordinating black and white looks. Affleck looked dapper in a traditional velvet suit while Lopez played off his tailored look with a cinched white wrap coat. But, of course, it wouldn’t be a true J.Lo look without some added sparkle for good measure.

The 54-year-old removed the outerwear piece to reveal a lime-green (or should we say, slime green...) evening dress that peeked out beneath her belted white overcoat. The jewel-toned piece, fittingly, matched the color scheme of her lime-topped beverage that she sipped once inside the event. While stars often prefer not to be photographed with a drink in hand, in this case, it made an ideal accessory.

The dress featured green sequined fabric and a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline. From there, the piece transitioned into a form-fitting silhouette near the waist and then flared into ansymmetrical high-low hemline. The detail slightly revealed Lopez’s legs and added significant volume to the look thanks to the scattered ruffles that lined the dress.

For glam, Lopez went with her signature bronzed look and wore her hair in loose, messy waves. Her ensemble was decidedly minimal on jewelry—opting only for a small stack of rings and a diamond bracelet—but was effortlessly completed with a pair of gold-toned accessories. She carried an asymmetrical reflective clutch and went with strappy sandal heels in, again, a delicious shade of lime green.

In another photo shared to Instagram, the star showed off the back portion of the dress which followed a more traditional playbook when compared to the front. Lopez’s outing comes just a few days after she stepped out to a Brunello Cucinelli event wearing her take on fashion’s “Quiet Luxury” obsession.

She opted for a cropped waistcoat that she paired with a white maxi skirt and matching jacket. While the look was surely luxe, it was taken up a notch thanks to the coat’s sequined fabric and shortened silhouette. Clearly, whether it be “Quiet Luxury” or Halloweekend, Lopez certainly doesn’t mind following her own set of rules.