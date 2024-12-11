Jennifer Lopez’s secret to accessorizing the Boho trend? Her killer legs, of course. Yesterday, the singer and actress offered her version of the revitalized aughts look during her Unstoppable press tour in New York.

Lopez slipped into a nude look from Chloé designer Chemena Kamali’s spring 2025 runway show. The outfit, which gave the illusion of a teensy mini dress, was actually a matching blouse and hot pants stacked upon one another providing a study in proportion. The ankle-length sleeves of her blouse contrasted with her barely visible bloomers.

@jlo

Kamali’s runway stylings, specifically a pair of bright-pink sandals, were a far cry from the way in which Lopez finished off her look. She accented her set with tousled hair and pointed-toe stilettos, the latter of which only further emphasized her toned legs.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kamali’s Chloé has become a favorite of the fashion set, both on and off the red carpet, and Lopez in particular has worn quite her fair share of the brand. The star has always been willing to experiment with trends as they pop in up in the ether, and she’s taken a special liking to the Boho look that defines Kamali’s work—especially when promoting her various projects. Back in May, she slipped into another dramatic ruffled number from the brand to attend the Atlas Mexico City premiere. Like her latest look, this outfit featured a teensy silhouette accented by major bell sleeves but differentiated itself with a plunging neckline. But even some of the actress’s off-duty looks have had a very Boho feel to them, too.

It’s clear, however, that Lopez’s version of the Boho trend has much to do with leg, leg, and more leg.