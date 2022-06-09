The term triple threat is often used to refer to someone who has the ability to dance, act, and sing, at least in the entertainment industry. But maybe, there’s an application for the term in fashion, for someone who can pull off three different style aesthetics—sexy, girly, and professional—bonus points if they’re all in the same day. If that’s the case, Jennifer Lopez is not only a triple threat of an entertainer, but also a triple threat dresser, because yesterday she proved her range with three vastly different looks.

The actress had a big day on Wednesday as she celebrated her upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime, which premiered during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival. This meant Jenny was back in New York, and she celebrated the return with an Instagram post, showing off her first look of the day. For a morning walk around lower Manhattan, Lopez stepped out of her comfort zone slightly, wearing a very girly ensemble from Coach’s fall 2022 collection consisting of a baby doll, collared dress and an overcoat, both in a pink, yellow, and green floral pattern. Lopez and her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, then paired the look with some white platform heels and a peach Ferragamo top handle bag.

A few hours later, though, when it was time for the big premiere, Lopez pulled a complete 180, aesthetically speaking. When the actress stepped on the red carpet at the festival, she was wearing a Tom Ford fall/winter 2022 dress, a high-neck, long-sleeved look that featured panels of velvet contrasting with sheer tulle on her hips, arms, and bodice, so as to show off her abs. Lopez wore her hair slicked back, and finished off the look with diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, we’ve got girly and sexy, now it’s just time for professional, which Lopez hit at the after party, following the premiere. Staying in her original glam, Lopez slipped out of her Tom Ford dress and put on a pair of white bootcut jeans, a white shirt, and a matching blazer. The singer then spiced up the relatively simple outfit with a pair of silver platform heels and a metallic bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

So, there you have it, a J.Lo for every mood, aesthetic, and time of day. A J.Lo for lunch with the girls, a J.Lo for business, and a J.Lo who just wants to show off that body she has worked so hard to achieve. On Thursday, Lopez even embodied two of these aesthetics at once when she wore a look from Michael Kors Collection’s fall/winter 2022 show. For an appearance on Good Morning America, Lopez went with caramel, high-neck long-sleeved belted bodysuit with a matching coat on top, managing to look professional while showing off her physique at the same time.

Courtesy of Michael Kors Collection

But it’s unlikely that the actress is done turning looks just yet. The promo tour for her documentary has likely just begun, and something tells us we will see many more sides to Lopez before it’s done.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Courtesy of Tom Ford