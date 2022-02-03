Jennifer Lopez Doubles Down on Prints for a Morning in New York City

In a city where all black is the uniform of choice, Jennifer Lopez is choosing to stand all the way out. The singer opted for two extremely conspicuous patterned looks while walking around New York City on Thursday morning, proving it’s never too early to make a fashion statement.

Lopez started her day before the sun even rose with a trip to Today where she sat down with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to discuss her upcoming movie, Marry Me. For the occasion, Lopez opted for a gorgeous belted marbled Fendi coat from the brand’s resort 2022 collection with a matching blouse underneath. The singer did not miss a beat with her styling, pairing the look with a Fendi Peekaboo bag in the same pattern, and finishing the ensemble off with a pair of slouchy suede boots.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Following her first appearance on the morning show, Lopez did a quick change before heading back to Today to discuss the movie more, this time with her costar Maluma. For her second trip, the actress decided to embrace animal print, wearing a double-breasted snake print trench with a column of blue at her torso on top of a matching, white snake print turtleneck dress. Lopez kept the theme going with boots in the same print and color way, but broke things up with a black bag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez served more patterns before noon than most New Yorkers do in an entire year, but no one ever expected J.Lo to blend in. At this rate, the singer could put on a whole fashion show by the end of the day and, of course, we would expect nothing less.