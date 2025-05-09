Spain’s stylish Queen Letizia was a journalist by trade before she ascended to the throne, and her latest look combined all of that expertise. Today, the Queen visited the “permanent book fair” Cuesta de Moyano in Madrid on its 100th anniversary. Think of the institution as something similar to New York’s The Strand, but with even more racks of books outside. Naturally, the Queen slipped into her librarian black-and-white best for the event.

Letizia donned a black and white check coat from the Spanish label, Mirto. It featured a structured collar and statement buttons that the Queen left open. Like many pieces in her wardrobe, Letizia had worn this piece in the past. She debuted the patterned trench during a work meeting in 2021. Underneath, the Royal went with a simple black t-shirt, a leather belt with silver hardware, and fitted trousers.

Letizia spent her time browsing through the book racks, and it’s understood she’s an avid reader. According to El Pais, she picked out Buchmendel by Stefan Zweig, G.K. Chesterton’s On Monsters and Logic, Edgar Allan Poe’s Letters of a Poet (1826-1849), and Fantastic Fables by Ambrose Bierce. She was also gifted two first-edition works by the Spanish novelist Pío Baroja.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she may be well read, she’s also always on top of the latest trends, Letizia accessorized with a re-worn, structured messenger bag from Uterque (studded styles like these are oh-so popular right now among the fashion set) and editor-approved slingback Mary Janes with straps across the front.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While spring often calls for bold colors and even bolder patterns (a type of dressing Letizia is well-versed in), this Mirto coat has become an unexpected warm weather staple for the Queen. In April 2021, she wore the structured piece with a similar look to the one she slipped on today: a white blouse from Hugo Boss, leather Uterque leggings, and a Nina Ricci handbag. Although the spring season does veer towards certain pastel hues, the black and white check print of this coat lends itself to the more monochrome styling that Letizia favored.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With her black and white coat, Letizia is making a strong case that certain wardrobe staples should be worn all year round.