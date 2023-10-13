Wearing sunglasses indoors has been the subject of some controversy over the years. While one side may say the move is rather impractical, others can view it as a sort of fashion statement—something to remain elusive amongst a busy crowd. Well, on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez’s move to wear sunglasses inside was purely for the sake of fashion.

The singer and actress stepped joined stars like Demi Moore and Angela Bassett for the opening of Schiaparelli at Neiman Marcus in Los Angeles where she wore a full look from the Italian brand. Although her satin gown was rather noteworthy (and we’ll cover that later), it was her square-framed glasses (if we can even call them that) which were the center of attention.

The pair was designed in gold metal, but instead of tinted frames, they were completely opaque—kind of like the 2010s “shutter” glasses, but just in a more vision-obscuring, couture way. Instead, there were motifs imitating that of an eye etched into the frame area—a signature motif of Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry.

While the pair were were definitely more flair than function, they certainly made an impact. Later in night, though, Lopez posed sans glasses which really allowed the extent of the rest of her look to shine through.

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

The star opted for a strapless corseted gown in an off-white color. The dramatic, draped composition of the dress was a statement in and of itself—so, naturally, the only other detail in the piece was a gold face-shaped brooch at the waist. Lopez kept styling rather simple with a bold red lip, leather clutch, and surreal earrings that were designed like eyelashes.

Lopez has been on something of a Schiaparelli streak of late. Earlier this month, the 54-year-old posed in the shirtdress of all shirtdresses—complete with ballooning sleeves, gold buttons, and a high-low hemline.

@jlo

Lopez then added on some sky high sandal heels from Dolce & Gabanna and a metallic gold clutch from Cult Gaia—plus a slate of Schiaparelli jewels to round things out. Whether it be stilt-like footwear, limb-shaped jewelry, or highly unpractical eyewear, it’s clear Lopez is willing to do just about anything for fashion.