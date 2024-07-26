Ever wonder how to turn the cutout trend into something office-appropriate? Look no further than Jennifer Lopez’s fresh twist on business-casual style.

Just days after her lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party, Lopez was spotted yesterday in a crisp tuxedo jacket with an unexpected design detail. Instead of a traditional silhouette, her jacket sleeves featured a sizable cutout that extended from below her shoulders to the cuffs. The singer and actress paired her ventilated coat with an ab-baring tank top and a pair of her go-to flare jeans. For accessories, J.Lo opted for clear angular shades, statement hoop earrings, and a black Hermès Birkin bag.

Lopez returned to New York City on Thursday after spending the past few weeks summering in the Hamptons. But her wardrobe appears to have quickly adapted for the “Block.” She’s packed away her floral sundresses and espadrilles, instead opting for towering footwear, functional denim, and structured outerwear.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after slipping into her cutout jacket, Lopez got down to business in another casual-meets-chic look. The star was photographed heading to meetings on Friday morning while wearing a fitted jacket and baggy denim. She paired her wool coat with a simple white T, the same sunglasses and earrings, and a white purse.

If J.Lo’s button-front Gucci jeans look familiar, it’s likely because they’ve been a staple in many of her recent street style moments. In April, she was seen sporting the JNCO-esque pair on multiple occasions, pairing them with everything from luxe cashmere sweaters to bodycon knit tops.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lopez, a businesswoman in her own right, can likely wear whatever she pleases to discuss her many ventures. And while most might get an HR slip for donning a bra top to the office (or, depending on one’s place of employment, even a cutout suit jacket), there’s something to be said for spicing up formalwear every now and again, à la Lopez.