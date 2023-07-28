Jessie Ware and Róisín Murphy’s duet “Freak Me Now” is “Rain on Me” for people who used to get fashion inspiration from Misshapes party photos. It is “Bang, Bang” for thirtysomething gay men who still occasionally find themselves dancing in a warehouse at 3 AM It is “Snow on the Beach” for those who still have some serotonin left. And its accompanying visuals may also be the absolute fashion freakout music video of the year.

Murphy, as her devoted fans will oft point out, has been doing the avant-garde fashion diva thing before Lady Gaga even enrolled in NYU; while Ware, who got her start as a post-dubstep R&B diva, has emerged over the past few years as a modern disco diva. So we’d expect nothing but pure joy when the two got together for this remix of a track off Ware’s latest album That! Feels Good! It’s all pure ’90s with a serious heap of French House groove—and the dress code seemed to be power suits meets Lady Miss Kier-inspired club kid grandeur. “We had mad fun dressing up on the day of the video, it was fashion chaos!” said Murphy in a release. We can tell.

If you’re looking for clothes that bask in the glory of a full technicolor palette, there’s no better designer to call on right now than New York’s Christopher John Rogers—and Murphy did just that, wearing three separate looks from his archives including two from his 7th collection.

Lookbook images courtesy Christopher John Rogers

Murphy also pulled a cutout dress from Rogers’s more recent 11th collection as well as a bright orange suit from Italian brand Act N°1.

Images via Christopher John Rogers and Getty Images

Ware brought her fashion A-game too, wearing several stan-out looks, including this orange coat from eco-minded French label Maitrepierre.

Image via Getty

Watch the full video here: