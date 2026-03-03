Jisoo Proves a Sheer Dress Is Fit for a Lady (Dior)

It wouldn’t be a Dior show day without a Jisoo sighting. The Blackpink star arrived at Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2026 Paris Fashion Week presentation for the French house this afternoon and, as ever, delivered a lesson in front row dressing.

For the show, held on the picturesque grounds of the Jardins des Tuileries, Jisoo put her spin on the little black dress. The singer and actor’s sheer ensemble featured a halter neckline and an asymmetrical skirt that drifted to one side. Underneath, the star wore matching black undergarments. Jisoo paired the dress with sling back heels and minimal jewelry. But the hallmark accessory was undoubtedly her pristine white Lady Dior bag. Not only did it add a punch of contrast to the all-black ensemble, but it also nodded to the French brand’s storied heritage.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Designed by Gianfranco Ferré in 1994 and originally named “Chouchou,” the Lady Dior earned its now-iconic moniker after Princess Diana was gifted the keep-all by France’s First Lady in 1995. A year later, the bag became known as the Lady Dior, with Diana’s blessing, and features a structured, boxy shape, D-I-O-R keychains, and quilted stitching that mimics Napoleonic chair upholstery.

The status symbol has been reimagined countless times over by Dior’s various creative directors, and Jonathan Anderson seems intent on leaving his own imprint on the accessory. The designer recently released a Lady Dior campaign starring Mikey Madison, Mia Goth, and Greta Lee modeling his newly reworked iterations.

Given Jisoo’s track record with the Lady Dior—she’s long favored rare finishes, limited-edition versions, and even charming them out with Hello Kitty plushies—we suspect this won’t be her last time wearing one of Anderson’s takes on the historic silhouette.