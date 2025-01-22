Jisoo’s monogram bag is from her beloved Christian Dior, but that didn’t stop her from styling it à la Jane Birkin. Her Blackpink bandmate Lisa would be proud.

Jisoo, in photos shared to her Instagram, slipped into a simple grout-fit (gray outfit, that is) accented with a logo-heavy Dior bag. She decorated her purse, worn both as a crossbody and around her arm, with two Hello Kitty plushies. Her charm’s pink and blue detailing brought a pop of color to her pleated schoolgirl skirt and cropped sweater.

@sooyaaa__

Personalized bags have always been a hit among the fashion set—look no further than Birkin’s charm-laden Hermès accessory in the late 1990s—but the styling trick has really picked up steam in recent months. The likes of Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, and Gigi Hadid are all decorating their luxury bags with odd bits and baubles. But perhaps it was Lisa who gave Jisoo a few pointers on accessorizing your accessories.

Earlier this month, the Thai rapper paired her micro Louis Vuitton Alma bag with one of the French brand’s fuzzy charms. There’s also Lisa’s chain-filled black bag during Paris Fashion Week, her rare Takashi Murakami duffle bag decorated to the max, and the studded number she wore during a vacation last summer.

Labels like Miu Miu and Prada have taken to showing off bag charms on the runway, though usually oriented towards an editorial sensibility. On the streets, bag charms are often more playful and personal. Like, say, some Sanrio plushies