Lisa already has good luck, but in Paris she brought along a few extra charms just in case. With bag charms being all the rage, the Blackpink rapper decided to double down on the trend with a matching charm belt.

Lisa slipped into a fuzzy “going out” dress for an event following her attendance at Louis Vuitton’s latest runway presentation. The rapper carried a slick leather bag adorned with strands of gold chains, key rings, and an oversized “LV” charm. She didn’t stop there, though. The silver belt that hung loosely over Lisa’s mini dress was also trimmed with silver and gold charms.

Lisa is the latest star adding a bit of personality and DIY touch to their bags. Dua Lipa and Anne Hathaway charmed their holy grail Birkins and Gigi Hadid even made the trend red carpet-appropriate during the Deadpool premiere. Lisa tried out the styling trick before, accessorizing a rare Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton duffle bag during an off-duty moment earlier this summer. But her latest example of the bag charm trend proved that it can work for a variety of settings—even the front row of Paris Fashion Week.

Lisa brought the same exact bag, charms and all, to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2025 show on Tuesday. She carried the accessory in her arm and paired it with a crop top and micro-mini skirt. Her show look had more of a rocker edge than the other outfit, largely due to her baggy leather trench, metallic rings, and black heel boots.

Yes, the bag charm phenomenon harkens back to the mini accessories of 2000s socialites, but it’s also reminiscent of Jane Birkin’s lived-in Hermès pieces. The fashion icon would regularly attach ribbons, keychains, and random bits and baubles to the handles of her bag. It’s a DIY energy that could potentially have It girls everywhere wondering: who needs the latest It bag when blinging out bags with some charms is this fun?