Leave it to Lisa to give the decades-old Canadian tuxedo a major pick-me-up. The Thai rapper put her spin on the double denim look with help from fashion girls’s favorite styling trick: bag charms.

Lisa, seen in photos shared to her Instagram, slipped into an ab-baring denim jacket from Louis Vuitton that was designed with a high-neck collar and black panel inserts. She wore the cropped piece with matching blue jeans. In her hand, Lisa held on to the French brand’s mini “Alma” bag in their famous monogram canvas. She “Birkin-ifed” her bag with a fuzzy charm on the front. Clearly, no bag is too small to decorate with charms according to Lisa.

In separate photos, Lisa showed off even more of her Louis Vuitton bag collection, including the label’s recently launched re-edition collection of their famous Takashi Murakami collaboration.

Instead of blinging out her bag directly with individual charms, Lisa used a teensy monogram number to act as a charm on top of her larger rainbow Speedy.

Like many fashion girls, Lisa took a major liking to charming out her handbags over the course of 2024. In October, she brought the styling hack to Paris Fashion Week by draping her black leather Louis Vuitton purse with strands of gold chains and bright pink and orange baubles. She’s even gone as far as decking out her extremely rare bags, too. Her “Monogramoflauge” print duffle bag, another Murakami x Louis Vuitton number from 2008, is dripping in charms and keychains.

The trend, which some refer to as “Birkin-ifying” in reference to Jane Birkin’s charm-laden purses, were everywhere last year. The Miu Miu runway was where it really took off, before dispersing to the red carpet (Gigi Hadid wore a charmed Miu Miu purse to a July premiere) and celebrity off-duty looks like Lisa’s.

And given Lisa’s status as a newly-minted Louis Vuitton ambassador, she certainly has free reign when it comes to deciding which bag she wants to adorn. Charm away, Lisa.