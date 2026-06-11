Jodie Comer Puts A Dark, Lacy Spin On Naked Dressing

Jodie Comer’s all-black streak continues. Following her last outings in head-to-toe leather at Paris Fashion week and the British Fashion Awards, the actor returned to the fashion circuit this week in a slick black leather coat and thong heels while promoting her latest film, The Death of Robin Hood. Last night, she added to that dark repertoire with a distinctly daring dress, which also leaned into the recent “naked dressing” revival.

During The Death of Robin Hood’s world premiere in New York City, Comer stepped out in a sharp black gown crafted entirely from intricate floral lace. Her Givenchy by Sarah Burton design featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and floor-length hem, bringing the risqué, see-through piece a distinctly formal shape. Embroidered matching sequins brought the style, simply layered over a pair of black briefs, a dash of sparkling glamour.

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Comer placed further emphasis on her dress’s dynamic texture with minimal accents, only consisting of black slingback Jimmy Choo sandals and her own diamond wedding ring. A nude manicure, lightly tousled hairstyle, and glossy mauve lipstick effortlessly completed her ensemble. The same styling move’s been utilized throughout other “naked dressing” looks of the 2020s, which highlight the wearer’s figure through lace, mesh, and sheer fabrics to create an illusion of nudity. This year, the movement’s grown through a myriad of silhouettes and styles, from Gwyneth Paltrow’s sheer Oscars pants, Jennifer Lawrence’s floral-embroidered Golden Globes dress, and Teyana Taylor’s painting-inspired gown at the SAG Awards—plus the see-through looks Anne Hathaway donned while promoting Mother Mary this spring.

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While proving a sharp departure from Comer’s regular fashion fare, her transparent dress also upheld the presence of black lace on the red carpet. Through the decades, stars have often gravitated towards the romantic, elegant material to make a sultry statement at formal events. Most recently, Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all wore black lace dresses in a range of silhouettes to the Vanity Fair Oscars party, preceded by instances like Hannah Waddingham’s corseted Suzanne Neville dress at the 2024 Golden Globes and Dakota Johnson’s barely-there Gucci gown at last fall’s Kering Foundation “Caring For Women” event. And, of course, who could forget Britney Spears’ black lace Dolce & Gabbana minidress at the 2001 VMA’s?

Comer’s attire proved the black lace dress isn’t going anywhere, while still continuing her penchant for dynamic silhouettes. Whether she chooses leather, lace, or another fabrication entirely, the star’s next red carpet look is sure to keep us guessing.