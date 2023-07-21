Fashion’s thirst for sheer and lingerie dressing has hit quite staggering heights. It seems that even for the most formal of occasions, celebrities are intent on leaning into the skin-baring style. But with so many iterations, there’s been few who have really been able to distinguish their looks from the pack. Well, on Thursday, Jodie Turner-Smith added in a bit of sparkle to her lingerie-as-outerwear look.

The British actress was in New York City to attend a Hennessy x Nas event celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. She, of course, made a statement with a glitzy take on two wardrobe staples: the classic blazer and low-rise jeans.

Staring with the top half of her look, Turner went with two black pieces: a cropped Gucci jacket that she layered over a completely sheer lace bra. Though the undergarment was mostly hidden, the combination made for a sultry pairing. Things continued to get even more interesting with the bottom half of Turner’s ensemble.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let’s start with her bedazzled jeans. The pair slung loosely around her waist and featured plenty of crystals in various patterns. Yes, they still felt a touch casual like traditional denim, but the embellishments added some pizzaz for the night event. The actress completed the look with staggering platform heels, silver jewelry, and a flashy mini bag.

Turner’s jeans may, in fact, be one of the trendiest denim styles of the summer. Taylor Swift seemed to kick things off back in April—she wore a pair of Area jeans complete with a cut-out butterfly patch on the thigh embroidered with crystals. Katie Holmes, too, got in on the style a few weeks after Swift when she sported an eye-catching 3.1 Phillip Lim pair.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

The Y2K denim look may have been on hiatus (some would argue, for good reason) but has seen a stealhy resurgence recently. In addition to the celebrity seal of approval, there’s been crystalized jeans on the runways of Blumarine, Versace, and Chanel, among others. After all, who doesn't love a little sparkle?