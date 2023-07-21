Jodie Turner-Smith’s Latest Flashy Look Mixes Lace and Denim
Fashion’s thirst for sheer and lingerie dressing has hit quite staggering heights. It seems that even for the most formal of occasions, celebrities are intent on leaning into the skin-baring style. But with so many iterations, there’s been few who have really been able to distinguish their looks from the pack. Well, on Thursday, Jodie Turner-Smith added in a bit of sparkle to her lingerie-as-outerwear look.
The British actress was in New York City to attend a Hennessy x Nas event celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. She, of course, made a statement with a glitzy take on two wardrobe staples: the classic blazer and low-rise jeans.
Staring with the top half of her look, Turner went with two black pieces: a cropped Gucci jacket that she layered over a completely sheer lace bra. Though the undergarment was mostly hidden, the combination made for a sultry pairing. Things continued to get even more interesting with the bottom half of Turner’s ensemble.
Let’s start with her bedazzled jeans. The pair slung loosely around her waist and featured plenty of crystals in various patterns. Yes, they still felt a touch casual like traditional denim, but the embellishments added some pizzaz for the night event. The actress completed the look with staggering platform heels, silver jewelry, and a flashy mini bag.
Turner’s jeans may, in fact, be one of the trendiest denim styles of the summer. Taylor Swift seemed to kick things off back in April—she wore a pair of Area jeans complete with a cut-out butterfly patch on the thigh embroidered with crystals. Katie Holmes, too, got in on the style a few weeks after Swift when she sported an eye-catching 3.1 Phillip Lim pair.
The Y2K denim look may have been on hiatus (some would argue, for good reason) but has seen a stealhy resurgence recently. In addition to the celebrity seal of approval, there’s been crystalized jeans on the runways of Blumarine, Versace, and Chanel, among others. After all, who doesn't love a little sparkle?