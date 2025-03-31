Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Sweatpants a Grace Jones-Inspired Twist

The late Karl Lagerfeld once quipped that “sweatpants are a sign of defeat,” but he never saw Jodie Turner-Smith in a pair. The actress’s take on spring sweats was an undeniable Grace Jones-inspired fashion triumph.

The actor, attending an event for her new show The Agency last week, picked out a full look from Balmain’s fall 2025 show. She wore a form-fitting one-piece in heather gray. Yes, the bottom resembled a pair of humble sweat pants, but the top featured a plunging neckline and a Grace Jones-inspired hood. Matching boots completed the Brit’s groutfit.

Turner-Smith has never shied away from a little risk on the red carpet (often, making divisive trends like a dress-over-pants look chic), so it wouldn’t have been entirely out of her wheelhouse to wear this bodysuit alone. Instead, the actor dressed it up with a bold pop of marigold. She draped a fur coat around her shoulders and held onto a matching top-handle bag throughout the event.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Turner-Smith switched her elevated loungewear for something more formal to attend a Balmain dinner hosted by the brand’s designer, Olivier Rousteing. Turner-Smith picked out another off-the-runway look from Balmain’s latest collection: a black jacket emblazoned with white graphic detailing. (Rousteing’s fall show, which he described as having an attitude that’s “different,” was full of uncharacteristically pared-back pieces like the actor’s jumpsuit and jacket).

The actor stayed true to her coat’s runway stylings. She paired it with black leggings, a matching top, and knee-high boots. The same plush handbag from earlier in the evening added the perfect touch of spring color.