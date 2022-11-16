Actress Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday evening wearing a Gucci suit that was full of holiday spirit. The plaid fabric was red, green, and dark blue with large gold buttons and would have been appropriate for any seasonal party this winter.

The suit was elevated into something even more glam with Turner-Smith’s accessories, which included vinyl half-gloves, a heavy gold choker, black suede boots with pointed toes, and several silver chain bracelets.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the suit, she wore a faux-fur coat with a cow print, had her buzz cut dyed pale green, and wore a dark red lip.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turner-Smith and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke both spoke at the event. According to their website, Equality Now uses “the law to protect and promote the human rights of all women and girls.”

The British actress and model is the wife of Dawson’s Creek Joshua Jackson, and they share one daughter together. Turner-Smith had a reputation for her maternity style after appearing at the 2020 BAFTAs in a bright yellow Gucci dress that showed off her baby bump. She later wore a crop top on The Graham Norton Show, which Harper’s Bazaar said caused an “uproar” in a profile this September.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

“People lost their minds about me and now everyone is like ‘yessss go off!’ when Rhianna does it,” Turner-Smith told the publication. “But I actually love that, because it shows how much has changed even just since 2019. I adored all her looks and yet there was still some backlash, which shows the policing of women’s bodies in this way is still insane. I mean, let alone whether a pregnant woman can bare her belly, we’re obviously talking at a time where America has just overturned Roe v Wade.”

She also spoke about her work with Equality Now and why it’s important for her to use her platform for activism.

“I firmly believe that it is our duty as human beings to leave the world better than we found it, and as an artist, I’m fortunate that I have a platform I can use,” she explained. “Of course, not only am I an artist, I’m a woman and I’m a Black woman. If I have the privilege of being able to help, why wouldn’t I? I’ve learnt so much from working with them. It's an honour to be able to even sit beside some of these people who are much more powerful and ask, ‘how can I contribute?’”