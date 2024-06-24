Jodie Turner-Smith has been applying pressure when it comes to fashion over the last few years. And for her recent press tour for the Disney + Star Wars series The Acolyte, she’s kicked it into high gear. This morning in Paris for the haute couture shows, the Brit turned up in workwear-cum-fetish drag.

Turner’s look featured a skintight white bodysuit. The sleeveless piece is printed with a sketch of a Thom Browne tie as well as the suggestion of a collar. The bottom of the suit disappeared into a pair of light gray tweed short shorts.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With the shorts, she paired knee-high latex socks as well as a tall, platform grey and white lace-up bootie. The shorts and socks immediately take the look from workwear to kink in ways that are to be expected from a designer like Browne, known for his subversive takes on uniforms.

The look was from Browne’s fall 2023 couture collection, Browne’s first true couture collection. The presentation shocked the audience as attendees were seated on the stage in front of an audience of 3,000 cardboard cut-out illustrations. The latex pieces, created in collaboration with Vex Latex, went unnoticed, layered underneath oversized, attention grabbing sculpted tweed coats and beneath the hemlines of long pleated skirts.

“I feel like I'm representing American fashion,” Browne told W at the time. “I’m starting with tailoring, but elevating it to a level that is worthy of being called couture. And the level in regards to fabrications and embroideries is really what you see—but it's been elevated to a higher level.”

With Browne’s stature in fashion, it seems apropos for Turner-Smith to be at the show. Working with her stylists Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon, she’s seemingly doubled down on being a fashion plate. For the launch of The Acolyte she launched a series of press appearances, wearing five looks over the span of 24 hours for events and interviews. This ranged from a coquettish look from Shushu/Tong’s fall 2024 collection to a blue and yellow minidress from Balmain and an all black Mugler crop top and cutout skirt look.