There are m many ways to tackle Burberry’s iconic check. Usually, the quintessentially British pattern is worn in scarf form or featured on the inside of the brand’s equally as recognizable trench coats. Jodie Turner-Smith, however, decided to give it a punk-tinged futuristic makeover with a slick leather jacket and a dramatic leg slit.

Turner-Smith attended Daniel Lee’s spring 2025 Burberry runway show in London today. The actress began her look with a leather racing coat belted at the waist. Her coat featured plenty of typically grunge details, like a silver metal zip and stud detailing along the shoulders and turtleneck. Down below, Turner-Smith took it in a different direction with a dark green version of the typically preppy Burberry print. Her floor-length maxi skirt was punctuated by pleated details and a daring leg slit that went all the way up to her waist. It might be more common to see Burberry’s check on outerwear items than pieces like Turner-Smith’s skirt. But this va-va-voom version felt like the perfect balance of classic and sex appeal for an actress who has taken a special liking to lingerie dressing in recent months.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Lee has continued to offer new interpretations of Burberry house codes since taking over the house, an accomplishment featured prominently in the rest of the front row.

Iris Law opted to mix and match patterns, wearing a 2000s-inspired pink blouse and a draped green and black skirt. Law’s pieces featured a zoomed-in pattern as opposed to a more classic layout, but it was more than clear that she was decked out in head-to-toe Burberry.

Even Jourdan Dunn, who wore a wool Burberry scarf, went about things in an unconventional way. Instead of placing the accessory around her neck, she wore it as a head scarf alongside baggy jeans, a white tank top, and a fur-lined coat.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between Law and Dunn’s model interpretations and Turner-Smith’s extreme leg slit, these looks are nothing like your grandma’s Burberry check.