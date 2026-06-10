Jodie Turner-Smith Could Stop Traffic In Her Red Leather Suit
Thi wouldn’t be the first Jodie Turner-Smith’s fashion had the power to stop hearts, but this week in New York City she stepped out in statement that could stop traffic. While promoting season 2 of thriller series The Agency, Turner-Smith stepped out in a glossy red leather skirt suit by Ilkyaz Ozel in a shade of right so bred it was befitting on a stop sign. Look closer, and you’ll notice its completely embossed in crocodile texture.
The set featured a sharply darted blazer with padded shoulders and gleaming metal buttons, paired with a matching knee-length skirt. Stark white pointed-toe pumps, several gold rings, and oversized burgundy Gucci sunglasses enhanced her look’s statement-making effect. The overall effect was befitting of a power executive straight out of the 1980s.
However, that was only the first suiting moment Turner-Smith has prepared for the day. While leaving the show, the actor wore a double-breasted gray blazer and matching trousers crafted from gingham-printed tweed. Her second set showed a more neutral take on power suiting, though it made a statement nonetheless through its rich texture and graphic patterns. A maroon silk neck scarf, narrow sunglasses, and glossy dark blue pumps added bright hints of color to the look, smoothly framing its sharp silhouette.
Though they were completely different, each of Turner-Smith’s looks embraced a distinct power dressing ethos. Most known for its presence in 80s office-wear, the styling move uses sharply cut silhouettes and bold colors in tailoring to convey authority and empowerment. With their combination of texture-focused patterns, eye-catching hues, and dynamic accessories, the actor’s ensembles were effortlessly bold while remaining sharp and streamlined.
Of course, Turner-Smith’s no stranger to making a fashion-forward statement. With recent red carpet looks ranging from a punchy cone bra to futuristic computer-covered couture, the actor’s never shied away from eye-catching ensembles. In short, if there’s anyone who understands power dressing, it would certainly be her. Plus, with just over a week until The Agency’s second season premieres on Paramount+, this is surely just the start of her stylish sartorial outings.