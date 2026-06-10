Thi wouldn’t be the first Jodie Turner-Smith’s fashion had the power to stop hearts, but this week in New York City she stepped out in statement that could stop traffic. While promoting season 2 of thriller series The Agency, Turner-Smith stepped out in a glossy red leather skirt suit by Ilkyaz Ozel in a shade of right so bred it was befitting on a stop sign. Look closer, and you’ll notice its completely embossed in crocodile texture.

The set featured a sharply darted blazer with padded shoulders and gleaming metal buttons, paired with a matching knee-length skirt. Stark white pointed-toe pumps, several gold rings, and oversized burgundy Gucci sunglasses enhanced her look’s statement-making effect. The overall effect was befitting of a power executive straight out of the 1980s.

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However, that was only the first suiting moment Turner-Smith has prepared for the day. While leaving the show, the actor wore a double-breasted gray blazer and matching trousers crafted from gingham-printed tweed. Her second set showed a more neutral take on power suiting, though it made a statement nonetheless through its rich texture and graphic patterns. A maroon silk neck scarf, narrow sunglasses, and glossy dark blue pumps added bright hints of color to the look, smoothly framing its sharp silhouette.

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Though they were completely different, each of Turner-Smith’s looks embraced a distinct power dressing ethos. Most known for its presence in 80s office-wear, the styling move uses sharply cut silhouettes and bold colors in tailoring to convey authority and empowerment. With their combination of texture-focused patterns, eye-catching hues, and dynamic accessories, the actor’s ensembles were effortlessly bold while remaining sharp and streamlined.

Of course, Turner-Smith’s no stranger to making a fashion-forward statement. With recent red carpet looks ranging from a punchy cone bra to futuristic computer-covered couture, the actor’s never shied away from eye-catching ensembles. In short, if there’s anyone who understands power dressing, it would certainly be her. Plus, with just over a week until The Agency’s second season premieres on Paramount+, this is surely just the start of her stylish sartorial outings.