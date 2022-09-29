Is there anything Jodie Turner-Smith can’t do? She models, acts, and she can wear a look like nobody’s business. The model-turned-actress has been around Hollywood for over a decade at this point, but over the past few years, she has come into herself more with the help of some well-deserved starring roles. Now she has a wardrobe to match that recognition. A Gucci ambassador, Turner-Smith often wears the brand when hitting a red carpet. Creative Director Alessandro Michele has un turn mastered dressing her, often opting for bright colors that pop off her skin beautifully. Lately, though, Turner-Smith, has been mixing things up a bit by throwing labels like Christopher John Rogers and Balmain into the mix. With the help of her stylists, Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, Turner-Smith completely took over the Venice Film Festival red carpet this year, showing look after look that blew pretty much every other attendee out of the water. But Turner-Smith has been on her dressing game for awhile now, so let’s take a look back at some of her best looks over the years.

2022: amfAR Venice Gala Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Turner-Smith was the belle of the ball in a Christopher John Rogers resort 2023 corset and striped skirt, which she paired with Bulgari jewels.

2022: Venice Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The actress took a risk with this blue Harbison resort 2021 dress with a two-tone bust and a black-lined cape.

2022: Bones and All Premiere Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images The details on this custom Balmain dress are what make the denim piece so intriguing.

2022: Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Premiere Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Turner-Smith was the undeniable star of the 2022 Venice red carpet. Case in point: this Christopher John Rogers pre-fall 2022 crayon-patterned dress

2022: White Noise Premiere Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When in doubt, Turner-Smith goes with her tried-and-true Gucci, and this custom dress with a low-cut neckline, embellished details, and pink trim is exactly why.

2022: Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Of course the Gucci ambassador wore the brand to her first Met Gala, shutting down the red carpet in this crystal-fringe mini dress with a peach train.

2022: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Turner-Smith loves to bring color to the red carpet, which is exactly what she did with this custom blue Gucci dress with one sleeve and a high-neck.

2021: LACMA Art+Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress once again wore Gucci, this time a tonal pink embellished look with padded shoulders and feather-covered sleeves.

2021: Kering Women in Motion Awards Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s not often Turner-Smith wears muted colors, but this black and purple Gucci dress proves the actress can pull off the entire color spectrum.

2021: After Yang Premiere Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Turner-Smith made quite the statement in a Gucci dress featuring an ombre feather skirt, boned bodice, and a bedazzled bust.

2021: Zola Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The long sleeves on this yellow Dundas pre-fall 2021 dress were perfect for balancing out the impossibly high slit.

2020: British Academy Film Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Clearly, canary yellow is a favorite color of Turner-Smith’s, and this sequin halter neck dress with an empire waist and pleated skirt proves why.

2020: Queen & Slim UK Premiere David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The simplistic elegance of this high-neck, satin Reem Acra gown makes the piece a bit of a departure for Turner-Smith, but she pulls it off all the same.

2019: Queen & Slim Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Turner-Smith wore this lilac silk plissé Gucci gown to the premiere of Queen & Slim at AFI Fest in November 2019.

2019: Governors Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Turner-Smith’s look for the 11th Annual Governors Awards, featuring a kelly green Balmain spring 2020 jumpsuit paired with a geometric afro, seems to have been inspired by Grace Jones.