The 79th annual Venice Film Festival has officially begun, which means get ready to see pictures of a whole lot of glamorous people waving from beautiful, wooden water taxis. As of now, there have only been a few events other than the nonstop arrivals at the Venice airport, but already, a dress code for the festival has been established. In the last 12 hours or so, both Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson have worn tulle dresses to their respective events. Each look encompassed the separate actresses’ personal style, but together, they prove we may just have a Venice trend on our hands.

Thomspon led the tulle train on Tuesday evening at the inaugural cocktail event thrown to kick off festivities. For the occasion, the actress wore a Rodarte fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear look, comprised of an oversized black blazer, decorated with asymmetric tiers of tulle on each arm. The jacket was then paired with a ballerina-esque black tulle midi skirt, providing a romantic, yet still edgy spin on tailoring. Thompson opted to wear the jacket open with a black bra underneath, and paired the set with black bow-adorned pumps and a bow in her hair, a favorite accessory for the actress as of late.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, it was time for the White Noise photocall, and therefore, Turner-Smith’s turn. The Gucci-loving model and actress (who wore a gorgeous, cobalt crochet and fringe Raisa Vanessa mini dress to the cocktail event on Tuesday, by the way) did not disappoint, pulling almost a complete look from Alessandro Michele’s resort 2023 collection. Turner-Smith’s tulle ensemble was, at first glance, more romantic than Thompson’s, a baby pink lace and tulle slip dress with a buttoned-up bodice and black straps. A nude bra and underwear underneath drew attention away from just how sheer the dress actually is (on the runway it was much more clear). When it came to styling, Turner-Smith didn’t stray too far from Gucci and added a bit of edge to the sweet dress, pairing it with the same white leather lace-up boots and light blue latex opera gloves seen on the runway. She then swapped the statement necklace for earrings, and opted to wear the chain choker she has clearly been loving lately.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

It makes sense, of course, that Turner-Smith and Thompson share the same stylists in Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, who are clearly on a tulle kick at the moment. In less than 24 hours, Deon and McDonald have pulled out five stunning looks for these actresses, and considering both Turner-Smith Thompson have at least one more movie premiere to attend, we have to imagine there’s even more up this foursome’s sleeves.

Daria Kobayashi Ritch / Courtesy of Rodarte

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci