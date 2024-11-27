Jodie Turner-Smith is having so much fun with fashion. The actress, currently promoting her new political drama The Agency in New York City, embraced her version of winter whites yesterday. The twist? Pants were merely a suggestion.

Turner-Smith was seen arriving at the Today show in a black fitted top and opaque white tights. While it would have been like the actress to sport her hosiery on its own, she layered a quirky pair of white briefs right on top. Her underwear featured a rosette detail at one side and a cheeky Hello Kitty emblem, too. Turner-Smith topped off her look with a luxe snow white coat, a coordinating Brandon Blackwood handbag, and black pumps that tied in her dark layer up top.

Winter white coats are always a seasonal favorite this time of year—Jennifer Lawrence just debuted a chic number while in New York yesterday—but Turner-Smith certainly brought her own twist to things. The actress has always been one to take big risks, and leaving your pants at home in exchange for cartoon-like underwear is about as big of a risk as there is.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, the actress continued her embrace of monochrome fashion—this time, opting for faded army green instead of powder all-white. She tucked a plunging Boho top right into a pair of high-waisted khaki pants. An ultra-cropped military jacket added an edge to things while her emerald handbag and classic heels were just enough classic glamour to offset the utilitarian edge elsewhere.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As if that weren’t enough, Turner-Smith had one more sleek look up her sleeve to finish off her night. The actress stepped out to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a take-charge power suit. She paired a fitted blazer, complete with some major, structural shoulders, with floor-length dress pants and silver jewelry.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Between her winter whites, army greens, and jet blacks, Turner-Smith has clearly taken a liking to monochrome style.