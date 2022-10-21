On Thursday, October 20, celebrity couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended the opening night of Suzan Lori-Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway at The Golden Theater. The couple have been out and about a bit more since the birth of their second child this summer, and they’ve been looking ever the happy couple on their date nights.

Jonas was dressed in a black leather coat over black slacks and a pair of patent leather loafers in white and black with gold designs across the toe. Turner wore a two-piece cognac skirt and crop top, with a warm brown leather jacket on top and a few chains for accessories.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

They were also seen last weekend at the Academy Museum gala. Their looks for that fundraiser were far edgier, but shared a similar color story. Jonas was all in black and Turner in shades of reddish brown and tan.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Topdog/Underdog was originally produced off-Broadway in 2001 before moving the next year to the Ambassador Theatre. Parks won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the show in 2002.

The story follows two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, who depend on one another for survival after being abandoned by their parents as teenagers. The story shows them in their thirties still struggling to find a way out of poverty, and still struggling with a difficult sibling dynamic where one feels all the responsibility and the other feels held back. This production stars Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images