Oh, you thought Joey King was done serving looks following her style tour of Europe last month that found the actress in multiple edgy outfits and two drastically different hairstyles? Nope, King was simply recharging, prepping for the Bullet Train promo to cross the pond and head to the States where the red carpet moments would continue. On Monday, King joined her castmates Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, and more to continue promoting their upcoming action thriller in Los Angeles, and as King has proven as of late, more press means more can’t-miss looks.

For a day of movie promotion, King embraced her inner Emma Bunton, giving off some unmistakable Baby Spice vibes. With the help of her stylist, Jared Eng of Just Jared fame, King wore a classic Versace latex top and skirt from the resort 2022 collection with the gold Medusa motif featured on the straps. Eng then accessorized the look with a Versace chain necklace, some pink strappy platforms from Steve Madden, and a tulle-covered bag from Selezza London. It’s King’s hair, though, that takes the look from Barbiecore to Baby Spice, her two high ponytail braids providing the impression that the actress could burst into a verse of “Wannabe” at any moment.

When it was time to hit the red carpet for the film’s LA premiere, though, King pulled a complete 180, opting for a very modern, eclectic look from the Cong Tri fall/winter 2023 show. The actress wore a white dress featuring a structured blazer top with a very low neckline and side cutouts. From there, the dress erupts into a column skirt of paillette fringe that moved back and forth as the actress walked. Again, it was the hairstyle that completed the look’s aesthetic, a unique, slicked back bun, with bangs pasted onto the actress’ forehead and down the nape of her neck.

Once again, King is showing off her versatility with two striking looks in one day. Likely, the actress is exhausted from all this travel and promotion, but selfishly, we don’t want the Bullet Train press cycle to ever end.

