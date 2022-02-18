Jourdan Dunn took her rightful place as the ultimate cool girl beside Conner Ives on Friday as the American designer presented his second-ever collection at London Fashion Week. While Dunn didn’t walk in Ives’ show, she showed her support for the up-and-coming designer, wearing a piece from his inaugural collection to the presentation.

Looking very much like the chic fashion equivalent to the flying purple people eater, Dunn donned a pair of sheer, high waisted, bell-bottom pants with a matching turtleneck long-sleeve split down the middle. The set is covered in zebra stripes, hand applied to create the animalistic effect. As originally shown in Ives’ fall 2021 collection, Dunn finished off the look with a matching headscarf, adding purple eye shadow and pumps to really complete the monochrome fantasy.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This specific look was actually made from deadstock mesh Ives got from the Fenty warehouse—Ives worked for Rihanna for a year after she saw him dress Adwoa Aboah at the 2017 Met Gala. The collection from which it comes was made up of 75% recycled materials, which he grabbed from various designers he previously worked for, including Wes Anderson.

The set is a daring choice for anyway who chooses to wear it, considering its sheer nature, but Dunn has proven time and time again she’s not afraid of showing a bit of skin. The model recently wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Tennis Suit Dress from the brand’s recent ready-to-wear collection, another look where one’s undergarments need to be highly considered.