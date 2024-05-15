Julia Fox is branching out towards music, but don’t worry, she’s still retained her knack for internet-breaking fashion. At the premiere party for her new music video “Down The Drain,” Fox put her pedal to the metal and stayed true to her standard boundary-pushing roots in an entirely metallic silver leather look by Seks.

Looking straight out of a Heavy Metal album cover, Fox wore a strapless bustier adorned with a matching silver sculptural bar across her chest, a pair of matching, high-waisted bikini bottoms, thigh-high boots, gloves and an oversized coat worn in such a way as to administer absolutely no warmth whatsoever. Perfect.

It was one of two looks she wore that evening, the other being a micro-mini, mint green corset dress with the same pair of boots. Her ever-changing hair was big, long and bleach blonde.

The look was designed by Seks, whom Fox often collaborates with. She has worn the label on countless occasions, including to the Pornhub Awards and on her show OMG Fashun. She also partnered with the brand for her looks in the music video itself. “The designers couldn’t dream of anything better,” Seks told Paper Magazine of the collab. “This creative freedom along with an iconic muse make for an endlessly inspired work environment.”

The metallic look is not totally unlike the crumpled-tin-foil-esque Balenciaga gown Michelle Yeoh wore last week to the Met Gala. Is tin foil... having a moment?