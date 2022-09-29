Julia Fox has this ability to continuously mix up her look and wear drastically different pieces, that simultaneously always feel authentically her. For example, she can go from barely covering up in a revealing bralaclava and bumster pencil skirt to wrapping herself head to toe in yards of silver fabric, with barely an inch of skin showing, and both will read as very Fox.

In truth, the actress’s look last night at the New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala was a bit of a departure for her, but it still fit squarely in the realm of what we’ve come to expect from Fox—unique, risky, and always making you do a double-take. On Wednesday, she arrived to Lincoln Center in a Zac Posen dress, a completely silver frock with a corseted bodice and rounded neckline. A skirt followed behind her while the sleeves billowed off her arms and connected in a cape around her back, turning the actress into a kind of chic Jiffy Pop shaking on the stovetop. Matching gloves, a little shopping bag, and her classic eye makeup rendered in silver finished off this tin foil look.

ANDREA RENAULT/AFP/Getty Images

At the event, Fox posed with Posen and his fiancé, NYC Ballet principal dancer, Harrison Ball. When in the venue, Fox sat down at a table covered in floral centerpieces, which had the effect of turning the actress into a fitting subject for a Renaissance painting.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Fox’s appearance at the gala comes after the a week of laying low. It seems her quick trip to Milan for fashion week left the actress with a bit of a cold, and she spent the past few days at her apartment, recovering. Of course, Fox got bored and took to TikTok to pass the time, asking fans to give her a scenario or character to act out on the app. The results had her fighting with her estranged husband over spaghetti limone, attempting to find shelter during an apocalypse, and outing a friend for stealing clothes. It was basically a free masterclass in acting, the kind only Fox could provide.